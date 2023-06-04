United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,254,660.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UTHR opened at $217.22 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

