USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 12,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 32,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.42 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

