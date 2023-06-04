USS Investment Management Ltd Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

