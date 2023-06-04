USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 14,814 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

