USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

