USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

