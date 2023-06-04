Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.96. 5,115,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,430. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

