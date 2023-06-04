Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.21. The stock had a trading volume of 605,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.13 and its 200 day moving average is $190.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

