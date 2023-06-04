Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has $226.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.26.

VEEV opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

