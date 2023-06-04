Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $915,563.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,458,368,940 coins and its circulating supply is 2,458,368,938 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

