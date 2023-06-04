Verge Trading Down 4.6% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Verge has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $32.11 million and $805,119.23 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,210.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00349625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00545262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.13 or 0.00426794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,679,669 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

