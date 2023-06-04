Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,050.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00347269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00546676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00426251 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,902,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

