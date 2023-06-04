Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 4.1% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00012661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $94.78 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,232.65 or 0.99976353 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.4297154 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,320,972.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

