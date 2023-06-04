WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $177.57 million and $1.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,993,059,931 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,031,564 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,992,658,047.4956164 with 3,311,807,691.955275 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05338389 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,173,466.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

