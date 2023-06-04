Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,518,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,028 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

EFV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,873 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.