Wealth Alliance Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 3.5 %

ZTS stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.88. 3,056,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,162. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.