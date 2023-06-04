Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,330,247 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330,247 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.71% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $446,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,274,000 after buying an additional 2,999,283 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,875 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,487 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,509,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,509,000 after acquiring an additional 701,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.