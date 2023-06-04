Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $781.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.93% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $781,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,995,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $191.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

