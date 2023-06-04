Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,874,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,438 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 8.65% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $606,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

