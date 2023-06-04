Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Cap of $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $23,457.35 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,156,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,084,096,409 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06351031 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,638.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

