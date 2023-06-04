WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$187.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP opened at C$175.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a market cap of C$21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$134.37 and a 52-week high of C$182.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$169.70.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.5843465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

