Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.