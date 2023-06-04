XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,318,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of XPeng worth $72,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in XPeng by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in XPeng by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

XPeng Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile



XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

