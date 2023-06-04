XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $65.44 million and $648,210.97 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

