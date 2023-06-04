Zacks Research Comments on SLM Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

SLM Trading Up 5.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLM. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM opened at $16.25 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

