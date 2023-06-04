ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Volume Tops $22.79

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $409,282.70 and $22.79 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00117507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00045918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

