16,500 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,690 shares of company stock worth $3,353,037 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TRU traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.43. 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

