16,668 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. MetLife makes up about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

