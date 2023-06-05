1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 314,794 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2,441.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,794 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

CTRA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 2,656,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,009. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

