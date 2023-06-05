1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 55,154 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 781.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

TFC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. 3,697,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,108,381. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

