1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,645 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.16 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,857. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

