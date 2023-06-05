1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $266.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

