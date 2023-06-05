1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,651 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 61,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,169. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0579 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

