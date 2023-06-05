1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

LLY stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $445.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.