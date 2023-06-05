1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,923,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704,395. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

