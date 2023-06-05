1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,139 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,267,000 after buying an additional 132,105 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,392,000 after buying an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after buying an additional 671,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. 2,882,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

