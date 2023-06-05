193,261 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 193,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

AMD stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,817,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,071,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $130.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.96, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,765 shares of company stock worth $11,008,010. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

