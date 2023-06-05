3,130 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 418,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

