4,986 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $183.67. 2,170,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

