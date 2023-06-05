636 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

Cintas stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $482.87. The stock had a trading volume of 106,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $485.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.14 and a 200 day moving average of $450.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

