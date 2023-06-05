637,181 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Acquired by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned 1.69% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in BioAtla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,181,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 263,597 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BioAtla by 101.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 860,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCAB traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 354,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,406. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

BCAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

