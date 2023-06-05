77,803 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 394,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,294.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

