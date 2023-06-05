8,730 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Purchased by Sonoma Private Wealth LLC

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,394 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

