89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Sells $111,937.50 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETNB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,959. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $33,666,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 50.0% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

