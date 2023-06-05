AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,011. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

