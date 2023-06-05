Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $120,160.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003318 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003022 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003119 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003226 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

