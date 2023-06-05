ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

