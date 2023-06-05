Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.77.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

