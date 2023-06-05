Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.43 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

