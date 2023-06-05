Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,597,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,125,090. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $130.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,010. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

